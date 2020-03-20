JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Price Target to GBX 61

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 61 ($0.80) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PURP. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of LON PURP opened at GBX 42.79 ($0.56) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Purplebricks Group has a 52 week low of GBX 22.05 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.80 ($2.01).

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

