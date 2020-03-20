JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,272 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $309,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

