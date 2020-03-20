Juniata Valley Financial Corp (OTCBB:JUVF) Director Purchases $106,729.00 in Stock

Juniata Valley Financial Corp (OTCBB:JUVF) Director Gary E. Kelsey acquired 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,729.00.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

