KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $10.39 and $7.50. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 76.1% against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $92,478.94 and $69.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002466 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $7.50, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

