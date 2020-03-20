KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,431.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

