Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 203,875 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 203,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000. NortonLifeLock makes up 1.6% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,450,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,999,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,264,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. 75,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,850,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

