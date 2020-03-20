Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,526,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,179,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 395,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,695,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $132.03. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.36. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $125.62 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

