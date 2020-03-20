Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,591 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,053,000 after buying an additional 572,113 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,716,000 after purchasing an additional 622,526 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,217,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,764,000 after purchasing an additional 169,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,638,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,599,000 after purchasing an additional 278,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 187,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,541,908. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07.

