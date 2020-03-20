Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 73,469 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,567,064. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

