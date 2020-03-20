Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 83,100 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 939.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 307,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after buying an additional 278,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,939,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,458,000 after buying an additional 157,254 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,918,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,380,000 after buying an additional 133,102 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,879,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,852,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after buying an additional 86,940 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $31.94. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,594. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

