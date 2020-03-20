Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 98,182 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,039,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 7.6% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

VGT traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $197.42. 134,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,699. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $183.01 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.66 and its 200-day moving average is $235.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

