Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.18. 10,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,965. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.22 and its 200-day moving average is $178.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $110.02 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

