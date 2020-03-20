Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

T stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.03. 21,990,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,445,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

