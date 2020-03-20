Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.07 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $139.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average is $170.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $130.81 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

