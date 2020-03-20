Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $125,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,398,875. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of -3.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners increased their price target on Pinterest to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinterest to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.