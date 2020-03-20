Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $677,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,524,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $653,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643,207. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

