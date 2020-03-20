Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,476,000 after acquiring an additional 57,394 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,487,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,355,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $99.09 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

