Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,959,000 after acquiring an additional 221,471 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 92,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.02. 40,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,220,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.