Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Republic Services makes up about 0.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,888,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,259,000 after purchasing an additional 281,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,765,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.80. 6,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.91 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

