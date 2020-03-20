Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 88,389 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 2.1% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

