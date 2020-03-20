Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 425,338 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,793,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,854,000 after purchasing an additional 274,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $19,837,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.68. 25,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

