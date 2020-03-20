Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 201,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of PFF traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 67,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,944. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

