KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) is Divisar Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Divisar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 101,486 shares during the period. KEMET accounts for about 5.8% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of KEMET worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in KEMET in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in KEMET by 4,896.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 1,403,371 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,213. KEMET Co. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

