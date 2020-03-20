Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) announced a dividend on Friday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:KMR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 175.50 ($2.31). The company had a trading volume of 271,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 million and a PE ratio of 4.18. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 292 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

