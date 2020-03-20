Kenneth R. Jensen Acquires 6,630 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stock

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50.

NYSE:ADS traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.