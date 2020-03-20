Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY opened at $6.55 on Friday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.