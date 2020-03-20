Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,354 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,202,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

