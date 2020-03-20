KeyCorp Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $50.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.54.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Northcoast Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 439,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after buying an additional 108,385 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after buying an additional 308,834 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

