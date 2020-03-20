KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693,338 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after buying an additional 4,858,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2,462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 649.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,865,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,908 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,935,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,338,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

