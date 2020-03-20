Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.64.

KEY traded up C$1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.30. 1,255,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$36.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.27. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$853.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

