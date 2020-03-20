Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Kimco Realty also reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

