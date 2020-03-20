Kin Hits Market Cap of $4.50 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Kin has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $20,722.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc and Stellarport. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.02598582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00192185 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Stellarport, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Allbit, Bancor Network, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

