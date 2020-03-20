Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Has $53.03 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 15.4% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.98. The stock had a trading volume of 315,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,949,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.97. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $460.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TH Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.