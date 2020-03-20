Klimatas Trading Up 16.3% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $9,514.08 and $252.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00346149 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018393 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001152 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

