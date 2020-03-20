Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 7,750 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 139.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.93 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

