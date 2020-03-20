Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Agree Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ADC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Agree Realty stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.