Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Commercial Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

CMC stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

