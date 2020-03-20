Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.95 Million in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of The Ensign Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 86,882 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Ensign Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in The Ensign Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 297,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $52,849.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and have sold 5,250 shares valued at $255,949. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

