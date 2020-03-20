Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $102.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

