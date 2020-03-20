Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

