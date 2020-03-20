Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.