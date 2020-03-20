Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Unitil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTL. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $787.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.