Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005926 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BarterDEX, Bitbns and Upbit. Komodo has a total market cap of $43.08 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00538878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00121022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00096239 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002500 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002898 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,890,616 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Crex24, HitBTC, Bitbns, Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, BarterDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

