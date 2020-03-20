Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. 11,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

