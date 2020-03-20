Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.10 Million

Analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce $424.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.70 million. Koppers reported sales of $434.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:KOP opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $241.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

