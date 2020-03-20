Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $22.65. 8,780,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,276,874. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

