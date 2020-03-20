KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0496 on Top Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $77,642.30 and approximately $12,181.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007278 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

