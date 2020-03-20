La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Sidoti

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Sidoti from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LZB. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.75. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

