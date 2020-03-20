Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.23% of Lakeland Financial worth $52,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKFN. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

LKFN stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,914. The company has a market capitalization of $925.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $314,376.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,075 shares of company stock worth $824,540 and have sold 13,068 shares worth $626,058. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

