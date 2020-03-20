Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Lam Research worth $250,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $393,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.80. 331,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.